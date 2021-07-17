They're the troupe of happy, waving folks in lime-green shirts, and the Downtown Ambassadors are super. They have answers: street names, where restrooms are, where to charge a phone. Say hi when you see them. — Linda Navarro
Pikes Pick: Colorado Springs Downtown Ambassadors have the answers
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
