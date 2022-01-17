Colorado Springs artist and former toy inventor Sean O'Meallie has had a heck of a career, and the Museum of Art in Fort Collins will honor him with "Head Cheese: A 25 Year Retrospective." The show opens Friday and runs through March 13, and will feature more than 160 pieces, including materials from his life as a maker of toys, $5, $4 students and seniors, $1 ages 7-17, free 6 and younger; 201 S. College Ave.; 970-482-2787, moafc.org. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Contact the writer: 636-0270
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only