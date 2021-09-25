People here are exceptional volunteers and here's a perfect day for service, CityServe Day, open to all. On Oct. 2, join projects everywhere citywide or do ones on your own: volunteer.cosiloveyou.com — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: CityServe Day open to all
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
