COSiloveyou.jpg

cosiloveyou projects have included providing meals for medical first-line staff during COVID-19.

(courtesy photo)

People here are exceptional volunteers and here's a perfect day for service, CityServe Day, open to all. On Oct. 2, join projects everywhere citywide or do ones on your own: volunteer.cosiloveyou.com — Linda Navarro, The Gazette

Tags

Load comments