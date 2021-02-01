Ever since Woody Allen’s film “Midnight in Paris,” I’ve been curious about Zelda Fitzgerald, F. Scott Fitzgerald’s wife. The 2018 Amazon original series “Z: The Beginning of Everything” is helping flesh out the details of the audacious, bubbly and talented woman (Christina Ricci) and her turbulent life. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Hedy
Pikes Pick: Christina Ricci sparkles as Zelda Fitzgerald in Amazon series
Tags
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
