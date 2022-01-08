Daily Weather Report Powered By:
The Colorado Springs Philharmonic returns with a choose-your-own series of music delights, from Mendelssohn to Aretha, Paganini to Motown. $139, csphilharmonic.org/4pack. — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
