Trainwreck, 812 S. Sierra Madre St., is Colorado Springs' coolest new sports bar. Courtesy photo
So it's cold and not the best time for sand volleyball and yard games. Trainwreck, 812 S. Sierra Madre St., is still Colorado Springs' coolest new sports bar. "Good vibes, good drinks and good eats" is the motto. — Seth Boster
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places making Colorado colorful.
