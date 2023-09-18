This is news to me, but Scheels, an outdoor equipment and sporting goods store on the northern perimeter of our fair city, has a 65-foot Ferris wheel. And you can ride it — 10 minutes for only $1. Where have I even been? Riders must be at least 36 inches tall. Any children under 48 inches tall need to be accompanied by an adult. The store's open 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays; 220-6444, scheels.com. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

