Rapper Ice-T wants to wish you a happy birthday. Former NSYNC boy bander Lance Bass has a Christmas greeting for you. And for "Full House" and "Fuller House" fans, Kimmy Gibbler, aka Andrea Barber, is down to give you a pep talk, all for a price, of course. Go online to Cameo.com, where you can find hundreds of celebrities who are happy to record a greeting of your choice for a loved one. Prices range from a couple of bucks up to hundreds of dollars. Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
