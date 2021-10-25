Make your fall memories while the leaves still cling to the trees. Head to Old Colorado City from noon-5 p.m. Saturday for Fallidays, a free family-friendly celebration that hits all the sweet spots of the season. Roma Ransom and County Wide will perform in Bancroft Park, where vendors will do henna tattoos and provide other goodies. Merchants will offer sidewalk sales. And entertainers, including Super Dave and his stilt-walking antics, will make merry. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
