Betty White has left us, but she leaves behind a body of work that will entertain generations to come. Revisit her life and career in "Betty White: A Celebration." The documentary features an interview with White and friends, including Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett, Valerie Bettinelli and Jennifer Love Hewitt. Catch the screening at 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree Circle with IMAX and Regal Interquest Stadium 14; fathomevents.com. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
