The library lawn in Manitou Springs is the scene of free concerts in the summer, starting June 1.
A good, relaxing way to break up the week: free concerts on the Manitou Springs library lawn. The tradition returns this week through July 27, Wednesdays starting at 6 p.m. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
