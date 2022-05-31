library (copy)

The library lawn in Manitou Springs is the scene of free concerts in the summer, starting June 1.

 Courtesy of the Pikes Peak Library District

A good, relaxing way to break up the week: free concerts on the Manitou Springs library lawn. The tradition returns this week through July 27, Wednesdays starting at 6 p.m. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

