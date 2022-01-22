wagyu.jpg

Capriotti's American Wagyu Beef

(courtesy Capriotti's)

Visit the new Creekwalk on Cheyenne Road for one of the best sandwiches ever, Capriotti's American Waygu Beef with melted white cheese, hot peppers and grilled onions; another version with coleslaw, too. capriottis.com. — Linda Navarro

