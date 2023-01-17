The latest addition to Cerberus Brewing Co.'s $10 weekday special: a grilled cheese with garlic roasted tomato, white cheddar, goat cheese, basil, arugula and balsamic reduction on toasted white bread with a smoked ham and pinto bean soup with tortilla and cilantro garnish. Courtesy photo
Best lunch deal in Colorado Springs? How about Cerberus Brewing Co.'s $10 special that gets you a hearty half sandwich and soup from one of the best kitchens around? From 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
The Colorado Springs City Council overwhelmingly gave the green light to an 8,000-seat outdoor amphitheater that a local entertainment company said will attract top-name concerts and performers to the city's north side.
