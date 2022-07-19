Daily Weather Report Powered By:
Green Line Grill’s burgers and fries are longtime favorites in downtown Colorado Springs. Gazette photo
Where can you get a great, local burger for under $6 these days? Thank you, as always, Green Line Grill. The downtown staple’s hand-cut fries are killer, too. greenlinegrill.com — Seth Boster, The Gazette
