raccoon

James Blackwood, the proclaimed "Raccoon Whisperer," feeds dozens of the masked creatures at his home on the east coast of Canada in the Province of Nova Scotia. His videos can be found on YouTube.com. (Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

 Jerilee Bennett

Mind you, I’m not advocating feeding your neighborhood raccoons, but it’s fun to watch James Blackwood, proclaimed “Raccoon Whisperer,” feed dozens of the masked creatures at his home on the east coast of Canada in the province of Nova Scotia. He’s rehabilitated the nightly intruders for two decades, he writes on his YouTube channel. I can’t stop watching him hand out homemade peanut butter sandwiches and hot dogs to the hungry crew. Find him on YouTube.com. — Jennifer Mulson

