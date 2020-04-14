033020-news-covid 51.JPG (copy)

Kimball’s Peak Three Theater is offering virtual streaming of independent movies while the theater is temporarily closed to the public.

 JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE

While COVID-19 closes doors, you can help Kimball’s Peak Three Theater by buying a “ticket” at the virtual cinema. Colorado Springs’ home of independent film has made movies available to stream online that you won’t find on Netflix or Amazon. Recent offerings have included “Once We Were Brothers,” the buzzed-about documentary on The Band. See more at kimballspeakthree.com/virtual-screening. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

