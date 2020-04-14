While COVID-19 closes doors, you can help Kimball’s Peak Three Theater by buying a “ticket” at the virtual cinema. Colorado Springs’ home of independent film has made movies available to stream online that you won’t find on Netflix or Amazon. Recent offerings have included “Once We Were Brothers,” the buzzed-about documentary on The Band. See more at kimballspeakthree.com/virtual-screening. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Buy a virtual ticket, support Colorado Springs home of independent film
Seth Boster
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
