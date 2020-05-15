Do you like your butter flavored or hoity-toity, European-style? You can have your choice with Dream Butters (sweet/savory) or Sawatch (upscale artisan). Both are produced in Colorado Springs and are available at SOCO Virtual Farmers Market or online at tinyurl.com/yby23ajf. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Butter. So many choices
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
