Do you like your butter flavored or hoity-toity, European-style? You can have your choice with Dream Butters (sweet/savory) or Sawatch (upscale artisan). Both are produced in Colorado Springs and are available at SOCO Virtual Farmers Market or online at tinyurl.com/yby23ajf. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

