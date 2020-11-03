Bruce Springsteen will offer a documentary with new album

This cover image released by Columbia Records shows "Letter To You" by Bruce Springsteen. The album will be released on Oct. 23.

The Boss is back. Actually, did he ever really leave? The 71-year-old face of Bruce Springsteen on the new “Letter to You” album is the face of a never-aging man. And the band is still rocking. But between the foot-stompers, Springsteen also strikes a different, reflective tone. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

