The Boss is back. Actually, did he ever really leave? The 71-year-old face of Bruce Springsteen on the new “Letter to You” album is the face of a never-aging man. And the band is still rocking. But between the foot-stompers, Springsteen also strikes a different, reflective tone. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Bruce Springsteen shows staying power in new album
- By Seth Boster seth.boster@gazette.com
