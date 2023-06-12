"Taskmaster," the British game show, is making me laugh like nothing has in quite some time. Greg Davies and his sidekick, Alex Horne, task five contestants, all comedians, to complete ridiculous tasks, like season 15's task of driving a barge down a waterway and collecting five rubber rings on the bargepole. It's fair to say English comedian Jenny Eclair did not excel, but she'll have you in stitches as she tries. Watch it on YouTube. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Contact the writer: 636-0270
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only