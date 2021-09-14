I'm eagerly awaiting Strand of Oaks' next album, "In Heaven," due Oct. 1. That's after hearing three songs, "Galacticana," "Jimi & Stan" and "Somewhere in Chicago." They have an airy, poppy feel, including the last, in which we imagine the late John Prine ambling through his home city. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Bring on next album from Strand of Oaks
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
