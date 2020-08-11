You know Mark Anthony’s Pretzels from places like Phantom Canyon and Ivywild. But during the coronavirus lockdown, the business shifted to delivery, bringing smiles to bored households. A dozen for $7 at markanthonyspretzels.webriq.club. — Seth Boster
Pikes Pick: Bring Colorado Springs' favorite pretzels to your doorstep
Tags
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
