pretzels
Warm pretzels roll out of the oven at Mark Anthony’s Pretzels in Colorado Springs Thursday, April 30, 2020.

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK/THE GAZETTE

You know Mark Anthony’s Pretzels from places like Phantom Canyon and Ivywild. But during the coronavirus lockdown, the business shifted to delivery, bringing smiles to bored households. A dozen for $7 at markanthonyspretzels.webriq.club. — Seth Boster

