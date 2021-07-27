If you haven't come to terms with the tragic death of a beloved TV personality, a new documentary promises to help. "Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain" is directed by Morgan Neville, who made the 2018 hit doc on Fred Rogers. "Roadrunner" is showing at Kimball's downtown. — Seth Boster
Pikes Pick: Brace for emotions with new Anthony Bourdain documentary
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
