FH Beerworks' "beer bungalows" available for reservation. Gazette photo 

You can support your neighborhood brewery in the comfort of a bungalow. That's what FH Beerworks, 2490 N. Powers Blvd., is calling its backyard shelters, heated and sanitized for you and yours. Reserve at fhbeerworks.com. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

