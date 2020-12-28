You can support your neighborhood brewery in the comfort of a bungalow. That's what FH Beerworks, 2490 N. Powers Blvd., is calling its backyard shelters, heated and sanitized for you and yours. Reserve at fhbeerworks.com. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Book a beer bungalow in Colorado Springs
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
