Kick back and start Labor Day with a ViewHouse Bloody Mary Kit. For $50, you get 2 quarts of house-made mix, a bottle of Cholula hot sauce, lemon, olives, celery, green onions, carrots, jalapeños and a 750-liter bottle of Tito’s vodka. Preorders only at 394-4137. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

contact the writer: 636-0271.

Food editor

Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column

Load comments