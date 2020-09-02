Kick back and start Labor Day with a ViewHouse Bloody Mary Kit. For $50, you get 2 quarts of house-made mix, a bottle of Cholula hot sauce, lemon, olives, celery, green onions, carrots, jalapeños and a 750-liter bottle of Tito’s vodka. Preorders only at 394-4137. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Bloody good Labor Day
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Colorado Springs couple open snazzy wine bar, living their dream
-
Pandemic has spelled breakout moment for these camper vans made in Colorado Springs
-
Colorado Springs woman is a master at vintage treasures and selling them on Instagram
-
9 of the wildest weather moments in Colorado Springs history
-
When fall colors in Colorado are expected to peak in 2020