Brews and music — a “Love the Logs” project for 1926 log Black Forest Community Center. Biergarten fundraiser, 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, 12530 Black Forest Road, $25 or $50 VIP. Features Wirewood Station. Food trucks. tinyurl.com/5n87bf27 — Linda Navarro, The Gazette