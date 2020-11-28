“Hair Love” was such a good little film. The story of a Black dad trying to style his little one’s thick hair is now a book, with audio narrated by Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter. — Linda Navarro
Pikes Pick: Beyonce's daughter narrates "Hair Love" audio book
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
