If you don't know New York Times bestselling author and podcast host Kate Bowler, you do now. You're welcome. At 35 she was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer and given two years to live. More than six years later she's sharing her heartbreaking and inspiring story and ensuing wisdom via her podcast, "Everything Happens," and two memoirs, "Everything Happens for a Reason (and Other Lies I’ve Loved)" and "No Cure for Being Human: And Other Truths I Need to Hear." — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Contact the writer: 636-0270