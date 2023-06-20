Daily Weather Report Powered By:
Huevones tacos. Gazette photo
“Best tacos in town!” proclaims the side of a Colorado Springs food truck. Believe the hype: Huevones’ griddled cheese tacos are the real deal, perfected by buttermilk tortillas. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
