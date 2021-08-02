Fans of bestselling author Glennon Doyle will want to dive into her new podcast, "We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle," which she co-hosts with her sister, Amanda. Doyle, who released the memoir "Untamed" last year, approaches her podcast with the same honesty her readers appreciate. In the first dozen episodes, she tackles tough subjects, including eating disorders, creating families that break the mold, true self-care and loving our bodies. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Best-selling writer Glennon Doyle's new podcast tackles tough subjects
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
