Cooking shows aren't at the top of my to-watch list, save for "The Great British Baking Show" on Netflix, but I'm quite taken with Alison Roman's new YouTube cooking show, "Home Movies with Alison Roman." The best-selling cookbook author and former columnist for New York Times Cooking fired up the series three weeks ago and has already made meatballs, brothy beans and sticky apple cake. Her personable delivery and the editing and silly pop-up comments entertain me. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Best-selling author Alison Roman has new YouTube cooking show
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
