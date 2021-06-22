West of Colorado Springs, on a hillside in Divide, Paradox Beer Co. proudly calls its brew "wayward." Sours and barrel-aged concoctions are the MO. Now they can be found in another wayward location. Paradox Outpost is pouring in Trinidad. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Beloved wayward beers west of Colorado Springs add location
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
North America's highest via ferrata opening in Colorado
-
Colorado Springs apocalypse symposium reflects on end of world
-
A scenic mountain park awaits former glory in southern Colorado
-
47 mac and cheese flavors amaze in the hills west of Denver | Craving Colorado
-
In honor of Father's Day, Colorado Springs dads and daughters share their special bonds