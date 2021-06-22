Beer sales government shutdown

Beka Rohman with Paradox Beer Co. pours beer from the tap in their tasting room in Divide. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

 JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE

West of Colorado Springs, on a hillside in Divide, Paradox Beer Co. proudly calls its brew "wayward." Sours and barrel-aged concoctions are the MO. Now they can be found in another wayward location. Paradox Outpost is pouring in Trinidad. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

