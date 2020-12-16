cerberus cans.jpg

A favorite Colorado Springs brewery is a new contender for your fridge space. Cerberus’ flagship Elysium IPA can now be found in cans at stores including Bread and Butter Market, Downtown Fine Wine and Spirits, Coaltrain and Sovereignty Wines. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

