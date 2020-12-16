A favorite Colorado Springs brewery is a new contender for your fridge space. Cerberus’ flagship Elysium IPA can now be found in cans at stores including Bread and Butter Market, Downtown Fine Wine and Spirits, Coaltrain and Sovereignty Wines. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Beloved Colorado Springs brewery joins canning craze
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Colorado Springs church to offer walk-through Nativity scene
-
Changes coming to popular triple waterfall in Colorado
-
Soldiers can ski for free at this Colorado resort
-
Black Forest woman's crocheted creations make for cute Christmas ornaments
-
Happy Trails: The many gifts of Stratton Open Space in Colorado Springs