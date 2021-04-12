Not only is Toko-pa Turnera magnificent writer and teacher who can land a phrase that invites you to read it over and over, but she also has her own dream school, where she helps people understand the symbols in their nightly travels. And she’s simply a light of encouragement on a dark day. In her magical book “Belonging: Remembering Ourselves Home,” she uses myths, stories and dreamwork to explore the darker places and emotions we tend to avoid, but must embrace in order to live a richer life. — Jennifer Mulson
Pikes Pick: 'Belonging' by Toko-pa Turner uses myths, stories, dreams to find greater sense of belonging
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
