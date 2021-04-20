If you haven’t visited the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum yet, put it on the list. Further incentive: a $59 Groupon bundle with two adult admissions and two filling pizzas and beverages (beer, wine, soda) at the cafe. That’s close to a $50 discount. Get it while it lasts. — Seth Boster
Pikes Pick: Believe the hype on Colorado Springs' Olympic museum — and score a deal
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
