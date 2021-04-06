Photography tour guides with Lights over Lapland know nothing beats witnessing the aurora borealis in person. But “we believe we may have found the next best thing,” they say of a suite of virtual displays. Enjoy videos from Sweden’s Abisko National Park at lightsoverlapland.com. — Seth Boster
Pikes Pick: Behold the northern lights from your couch
Tags
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
