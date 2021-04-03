Go with staff behind the scenes virtually for Denver Art Museum’s upcoming “19th Century in European and American” art collection. 6 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets $15, members free, tinyurl.com/pttbbxzd — Linda Navarro
Pikes Pick: Behind the scenes of new Denver Art Museum 19th century galleries
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Popular “The Chosen” series debuts second season on Easter Sunday
-
Trails to expand in beloved Colorado Springs park, offering 'wilderness feel'
-
New Colorado mountain coaster close to opening
-
Colorado Springs man builds and gives away squirrel houses to keep 'sweet creatures' safe
-
'Wild West' shooting area west of Colorado Springs a focus of Forest Service plan