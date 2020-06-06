Author Mitch Albom and family had a visitor in March, orphan Knox, scheduled for a medical procedure. Enter COVID-10 travel restrictions. Knox couldn’t go back to Haiti. What next? Read “Human Touch” at mitchalbom.com. Donations to a testing center in Detroit. — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Pikes Pick:Author Mitch Albom adds a COVID-19 'Human Touch,' a chapter at a time
Tags
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
LIST | Colorado Springs-area restaurants that have opened for in-restaurant dining
-
2020 Colorado Springs Debutantes announced
-
North of Colorado Springs, neighbors victorious in preserving open space
-
Happy Trails: This Colorado Springs singletrack is a mountain biking delight — and named for a departed cat
-
Owner of Colorado Springs' French Kitchen keeps business growing during crisis