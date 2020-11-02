How do you feel about two women stalking each other across the globe, maybe hoping to kill each other, but maybe hoping to consummate a love affair? I feel great about it. If you do, too, try out the British spy thriller TV show “Killing Eve.” Sandra Oh plays Eve, a British intelligence officer who’s after Villanelle, a psychopathic assassin played superbly by Jodie Comer. Two of the three seasons are on Hulu; hulu.com. — Jennifer Mulson
Pikes Pick: Assassin, intelligence officer stalk each other in 'Killing Eve'
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
