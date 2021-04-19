Thanks to the Radiooooo app, I now know what music lovers in Portugal were listening to in the '70s. Select a country on the interactive map, choose your decade, whether you're looking for fast, slow or weird tunes, and the musical time machine will transport you back in time with a curated playlist. It's free, but you can get a few more features by purchasing a subscription. Find it on Google Play or iTunes. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: App plays music from different countries, decades
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
