Daily Weather Report Powered By:
Fried chicken, hush puppies, fries and mac n cheese at Music City Hot Chicken in Fort Collins. Gazette photo
Features writer
For years, when asking around Fort Collins where to eat, people have said Music City Hot Chicken. Now there’s a spot in Denver for the Southern grub done right — inside TRVE Brewing Co., 227 Broadway. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.