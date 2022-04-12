music city hot chicken.jpg

Fried chicken, hush puppies, fries and mac n cheese at Music City Hot Chicken in Fort Collins. Gazette photo

For years, when asking around Fort Collins where to eat, people have said Music City Hot Chicken. Now there’s a spot in Denver for the Southern grub done right — inside TRVE Brewing Co., 227 Broadway. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

