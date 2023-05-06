Daily Weather Report Powered By:
Journalist
Celebrate a musical Armed Forces Day with the Air Force Academy Band and 4th Infantry Division Band at Pikes Peak Center, 7 p.m. Wednesday . Free tickets in advance from the box office. — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage
Entertainment writer
