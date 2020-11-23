Who doesn’t love waking up each day of December and ripping open that day’s treat on a holiday advent calendar? While chocolate-filled versions abound, what about a different kind of calendar, such as one filled with treats for your dog, loose-leaf tea bags or even fruit spreads? Try the Himalayan Pet Supply Best Friend’s Advent Calendar, English Tea Shop Organic White Ornaments Advent Calendar Puzzle or Bonne Maman Advent Calendar with 24 mini fruit spreads and honey; amazon.com. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Advent calendars festive way to celebrate December
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
