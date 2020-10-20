New on Netflix, “Vampires vs. the Bronx” is the Halloween movie of the year. Blood suckers are disguised as developers, and teenagers fight to stop the neighborhood invasion. Absurd, yes, but there’s also a serious point here about gentrification. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Add 'Vampires vs. the Bronx' to your Halloween watch list
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
