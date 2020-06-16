Can't say I thought I'd be adding a book about eels to my summer reading list. But here I am, delving into "The Book of Eels: Our Enduring Fascination with the Most Mysterious Creature in the Natural World." Along with enthralling history and science, journalist Patrik Svensson adds a personal touch. — Seth Boster, The Gazete
Pikes Pick: Add eels to your summer reading list
Tags
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
