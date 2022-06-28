ENTER-HUSTLE-MOVIE-REVIEW-1-MCT

Juancho HernangÃ³mez, left, as Bo Cruz and Adam Sandler as Stanley Sugerman in “Hustle.” (Scott Yamano/Netflix/TNS)

Is it a good movie? Eh. For the basketball fan, is it extremely enjoyable? Yes, Netflix’s “Hustle,” starring Adam Sandler and lots of pro hoopers, is exactly that. — Seth Boster

