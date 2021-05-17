If you inhaled "The Sopranos" like I did, you'll want to tune into the podcast, "Talking Sopranos," hosted by Michael Imperioli (I'm still mad at what he allowed to happen to Adriana) and Steve Schirripa, who played Bobby Baccalieri. The former co-stars are revisiting the six seasons of the New Jersey mob drama, episode by episode, giving behind the scenes stories and gossip. Other cast members, writers, producers and others stop by to reminisce. You can find it online at talkingsopranos.simplecast.com. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Actors Michael Imperioli, Steve Schirripa host 'Sopranos' podcast
