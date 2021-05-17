The Sopranos

(L-R) Actors Tony Sirico, Steven Van Zandt, James Gandolfini, Michael Imperioli and Vincent Pastore starred in "The Sopranos." Imperioli and Steve Schirripathe, who also starred on the HBO mob drama, now host the podcast, "Talking Sopranos." Photo by Anthony Neste/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

 Anthony Neste

If you inhaled "The Sopranos" like I did, you'll want to tune into the podcast, "Talking Sopranos," hosted by Michael Imperioli (I'm still mad at what he allowed to happen to Adriana) and Steve Schirripa, who played Bobby Baccalieri. The former co-stars are revisiting the six seasons of the New Jersey mob drama, episode by episode, giving behind the scenes stories and gossip. Other cast members, writers, producers and others stop by to reminisce. You can find it online at talkingsopranos.simplecast.com. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

Contact the writer: 636-0270

Tags

Load comments