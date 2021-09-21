Finally, a brewery for walkers of Old Colorado City. Welcome, OCC Brewing. We await in-house suds while other local breweries hold the taps, and we’ll enjoy the grub in the meantime. An impressive menu of appetizers and sandwiches. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: A warm welcome for new brewery on Colorado Springs west side
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
