September is special national Library Card Sign-up Month, and these cards can be used for so many great things, even video games, DVDs, hotspots and databases. Cards free, but update every three years, ppld.com. — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: A special month to sign up for a library card
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
