A refugee and an immigrant, Dr. Vinh and Leisle Chung, tell their stories of "Becoming Americans," 7 p.m. Monday at Ent Center, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Donations for Ukrainian refugees, tickets.entcenterforthearts.org/3651 - Linda Navarro
Colorado Springs is responsible for identifying a site for a passenger rail station that would serve Amtrak and intercity commuter trains, and the staff has narrowed the options down to four sites in the downtown area.
