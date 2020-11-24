A Manitou gift shop window has been turning heads with a Christmas decoration: sets appearing like old TVs, nostalgic holiday scenes playing inside. Turn the dials for music. They range in size and price at Mushroom Monday, 937 Manitou Ave., from $50 to $200. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: A nostalgic Christmas head-turner found in Manitou
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
